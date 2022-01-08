Jets release DE Shaq Lawson, S Sharrod Neasman ahead of season finale

Shaq Lawson black uniform sacking Gardner Minshew

The Jets made a string of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, headlined by the team releasing defensive end Shaq Lawson and safety Sharrod Neasman.

Lawson, a former first-round pick out of Clemson by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, was acquired by the Jets in August, with Gang Green sending a sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for Lawson.

The hope was Lawson could provide some pass-rush presence after the team lost Carl Lawson to a season-ending Achilles tear just days before the trade. But Shaq Lawson provided just one sack in 14 games, adding 23 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

Neasman, meanwhile, signed with the Jets in June after five seasons with the Falcons. The 30-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Jets, starting once, while compiling 14 combined tackles, one interception, and three pass break-ups.

Additionally, the Jets elevated DE Ronnie Blair, WR Tarik Black and OL Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Bills in Buffalo, which is set for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.