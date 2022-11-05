Jets players love their underdogs

P-E-T-S. Pets! Pets! Pets!

When they are not on the field, the New York Jets’ doting dog dads are playing catch with their canines.

“We haven’t had a big meeting of the pups yet,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios — who shares a toy goldendoodle with model girlfriend Sophia Culpo — told The Post of his dogged teammates.

“It’s just been so busy,” added tight end Tyler Conklin, owner of a pair of Siberian huskies. “But I’m sure we’ll get together … especially as the wives and girlfriends get closer.”

Berrios’ pup made his debut on the team’s TikTok page in July 2021 after the couple got the dog using the same breeder as Sophia’s famous sister Olivia.

"We call them cousins, they technically could be brother and sister," Berrios said.

“We call them cousins, they technically could be brother and sister,” Berrios said.

The hunky North Carolina native, 27, gave the little guy, who is full grown at six pounds, an appropriate moniker: “His name’s technically Charlie, but I nicknamed him Bear, so we call him Bear. It just fits him; he looks like a teddy bear.”

And Charlie Bear dons team merch to cheer on the speedy WR and his up-and-coming, 5-3 team. “His favorite is a little bowtie that he wears sometimes on gamedays,” Berrios said.

Cornerback D.J. Reed has a French bulldog named Simba.

Gang Green center Connor McGovern and his wife Devin Dilling’s two labs, a black rescue named Bailey and a red one named Ginger, don’t like dressing up. But they do like their new human sister, Dillon, who was born in April.

“They always come over and smell her and want to kind of play with her,” the 29-year-old North Dakotan, said.

Cornerback D.J. Reed, 25, has a French bulldog named Simba, and they stay away from dog parks.

Conklin said he will get his two dogs Jets gear. Tyler Conklin speaks with the media after practice at training camp.

TIght end Conklin signed with the team this year.



“The last time I took him to a dog park, he almost passed out,” the California native recalled. “I have to be very careful when he’s playing with other dogs cause he gets really winded, so I normally just walk him around the neighborhood.”

Conklin, who signed with the Jets this year, said his huskies, named Luna and Laska, will be getting team accessories. “They’ll definitely have like a Jets bandana or something,” he said.

The 27-year-old Michigan native got Luna when he was in his rookie year and Laska when he moved in with his now-fiancée, Scottie Falk.

Reed stays away from dog parks, but likes walking Simba around the neighborhood.

The groom-to-be said that his future wife is looking forward to adding babies to their brood.

“The amount of Instagram dog-baby videos that my fiancée sends me is alarming.”