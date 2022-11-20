Jets-Patriots game delayed, only one camera in use to start due to 'technical issues'

There was a strange start to the New England Patriots-New York Jets game.

CBS didn’t cut to the stadium. The studio crew had to buy time while kickoff was delayed until 1:07 p.m. Eastern time. Then it was 1:10 p.m. The reason given was vague “technical difficulties.”

Finally the game switched and for a while there was just the general 50-yard line camera in use.

CBS had other cameras operating after the Jets’ first drive. But for a while, it was odd to watch a game from one angle, when we’re used to constant switching among the cameras.

It was back to normal before 1:30 p.m. But it was a strange start for one of the league’s marquee TV games in the early Sunday afternoon window.

Damien Harris of the New England Patriots warms up before Sunday’s game, which was delayed. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)