Jets in serious trade talks for Tyreek Hill

GETTY IMAGE – DO NO RE-USE: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball after catching a first quarter pass in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022

The Jets are “all-in” on trade talks for star Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, reports SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

According to Vacchiano, New York is willing to give up the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and more, with the team assuming it will be more.

Vacchiano, who reports that there are some who believe Hill could still re-sign with the Chiefs, adds that there will likely be no trade if it doesn’t include a massive contract extension for Hill — with the Jets willing to give it to him.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, “multiple teams” were recently approached about the possibility of trading for Hill, but the Jets and Miami Dolphins “emerged in recent days” as the two finalists for him, with Schefter adding that it’s likely Hill will end up on the Jets or Dolphins.

It was reported earlier Wednesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that despite a contract offer from the Chiefs that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, talks “stalled,” with the Chiefs giving Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade.

The Chiefs are asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Hill, and possibly more, according to Jordan Schultz.

The Jets are perhaps one of the teams set up best to trade for a pricey star.

New York has a cache of draft picks and a significant amount of cap space remaining, despite the recent free agent frenzy that was executed by GM Joe Douglas and Co.

In the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets have the No. 4 and No. 10 selections in the first round, the No. 35 overall pick and No. 38 pick (second round), and the No. 69 pick (third round).

The Dolphins’ first pick in the draft is No. 29, at the end of the first round.

Hill, 28, is in the final season of a three-year $54 million extension that began in 2020. He comes with a cap hit this season of $21.885 million.