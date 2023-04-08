Jets GM Joe Douglas says Aaron Rodgers is ‘gonna be here’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jets fans are anxiously awaiting any update on whether the team will complete a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas was taped at a WFAN fan event where he declared the future Hall of Famer will join Gang Green.

Douglas was asked by host Boomer Esiason if Rodgers is coming to the Jets. The fourth-year GM laughed as the crowd wooed at the question. Douglas shook his head slightly and answered, “he’s going to be here.”

The response from the crowd and Esiason was, as you would expect, loud.

A deal between the Packers and Jets have reportedly been ongoing for quite some time and heightened once Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show back in March that he intends to play for Gang Green.

Since then, Douglas told SNY’s Jeane Coakley during the NFL annual meetings in Arizona that he was “optimistic” a deal for Rodgers will get done.

Otherwise, it’s been a bit quiet on the Rodgers-Jets front with fans circling April 28, the start of the NFL Draft — as when many believe a deal will finally get done.