Jets GM Joe Douglas confident Aaron Rodgers trade will happen: ‘He’s gonna be here’

Joe Douglas is confident he will land Aaron Rodgers. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets in 2023. The Jets want Rodgers to play for them in 2023. So, what’s the holdup?

Weeks after Rodgers publicly declared he would play for the Jets, a deal still hasn’t been finalized for the four-time All-Pro. Is it possible the whole thing will fall apart and leave the Jets scrambling for other options at quarterback?

Nope. A Rodgers trade is going to happen, according to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. At a fan event Friday, Douglas publicly declared Rodgers is “gonna be here” when asked about the situation.

That should come as welcome news to most Jets fans. After a strong draft in 2022, the team is equipped with some excellent skill position players on offense. Running back Breece Hall looked strong before getting injured and Garrett Wilson looked like a future No. 1 receiver. Put Rodgers under center, and the Jets could have an explosive offense in 2023.

When will Aaron Rodgers be traded to the Jets?

Of course, a trade needs to actually happen for that scenario to materialize. Douglas seems confident, but Jets fans shouldn’t get their hopes up until a deal is finalized.

There’s some thought that a trade could happen closer to the 2023 NFL draft. The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 27. If the trade doesn’t come together by then — or at least during the draft — Jets fans can go on high alert. Until then, Jets fans will have to hope things continue to head in the right direction.