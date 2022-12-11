Jets down to 3rd QB after Joe Flacco takes over for injured Mike White vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets is looked at by the medical staff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A bad New York Jets quarterback situation got worse on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike White got injured on a violent hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano and left the game in the third quarter.

Joe Flacco took over and immediately gave up the ball on a strip sack by Gregory Rousseau.

The hit to White was the second violent blow to knock him out of Sunday’s game. He took another big hit that briefly sidelined him in the first half before he returned to the game. He left for the locker room after his third-quarter hit, and Flacco remained on the field for New York’s ensuing possession. The Jets listed White as questionable to return with a rib injury.