Jets confident they’ll land Aaron Rodgers and maybe Odell Beckham Jr., too

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers haven’t agreed on a trade package for quarterback Aaron Rodgers yet, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas don’t appear concerned about getting a deal done.

“I’m not hitting the panic button,” Saleh said. “I’m confident that things are going to work out.”

“Obviously, we’re not where we need to be yet, but I feel like we’re in a good place,” Douglas said. “There’s no hard deadline. There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint but very optimistic.”

The Jets are so confident that Douglas said “it would be disingenuous” to negotiate with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who recently revealed he requested a trade. Jackson is free to negotiate with other teams after he was given the non-exclusive franchise tag, but Douglas said the Jets “have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking to that.”

Rodgers announced he intends to play for the Jets during “The Pat McAfee Show” on March 15 a week after New York sent a contingent of its decision-makers to visit the quarterback in California. There have been no updates on why a deal between the two sides remains in limbo — a combination of trade compensation and how to handle Rodgers’ enormous contract is the likely culprit — but everyone involved believes Rodgers will wear a new shade of green by the start of the 2021 season.

Douglas publicly admitted for the first time that the Jets are engaged in “productive conversations” with Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu. Although there isn’t an official meeting scheduled with the Jets yet, Douglas added that “this could be an opportunity to add a unique talent.”

Beckham was on the list of preferred acquisitions Rodgers reportedly gave — and later denied he gave — to the Jets this offseason. Former Packers receiver Allen Lazard was also among those players and recently signed a new deal with the Jets. Lazard later told TMZ Sports that one of the main reasons he signed with New York was because of Rodgers’ intent to play there. Former Packers teammates Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis were also reportedly on the list.

The Jets made major adjustments in their receivers room after the team signed Lazard and former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, and traded 2021 second-rounder Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.

The price to land Beckham is up for debate. He denied a report that indicated he wanted a $20 million contract, although Beckham added he wanted more than $4 million.

“He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league,” Saleh said when asked about Beckham. “Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person. That’s something you’re always going to look over, turn over every stone, cross your t’s, dot your i’s, just make sure you’re, you’re not missing an opportunity to add a great player. And there’s no guarantee anything will happen.”