Jets assistant, former Cowboys WR Miles Austin suspended for violating NFL gambling policy

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a minimum of one year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, the league said on Friday afternoon.

Specifics about the bets Austin placed are not known, though there is no indication that he was gambling on NFL games. His attorney said in a statement that Austin had placed bets on table games and other “non-NFL professional sports” from a legal account, and that he is cooperating fully with the league’s investigation.

According to ESPN, Austin has been under investigation for some time after the league had tracked his gambling activity online. He allegedly was placing at least some bets from the team facility, too.

He is planning to appeal the suspension.

Austin did not coach in the Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, though no reason was given at the time.

Austin played in the league for 10 seasons, almost all of which were with the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time Pro Bowler had 5,273 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in his career.

The 38-year-old has spent the last four seasons in the league as an assistant. He was an offensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and 2020, and then has been with the Jets for the past two seasons.

Jaguars wide receiver Clavin Ridley was suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on games in 2021 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley reportedly made parlay bets on games across multiple sports, including NFL and Falcons games. He is still serving his suspension, and can apply for reinstatement next year.