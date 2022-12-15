Jeter Downs, acquired in Mookie Betts trade, DFA’d by Red Sox

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Red Sox DFA former top prospect acquired in Betts trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox’ controversial Mookie Betts trade continues to look worse by the day.

Former top prospect Jeter Downs, a key piece of the 2020 deal that sent Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, was designated for assignment on Thursday. The move was made to clear a spot for newly-acquired Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the roster.

Tomase: Red Sox should just turbocharge their bullpen with Whitlock and Houck

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Downs, 24, once was ranked as a top-five prospect in the Red Sox organization. The utility infielder’s stock dropped significantly after two poor seasons at Triple-A Worcester and a less-than-stellar stint in the majors.

In 14 games with Boston in 2022, Downs hit .154 with one home run and four RBI. He struck out 21 times and walked only once.

The Red Sox also received outfielder Alex Verdugo and catcher Connor Wong from the Dodgers in exchange for Betts and left-hander David Price. Betts is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he slashed .269/.340/.533 with a career-high 35 homers and 82 RBI.