Reuters

S.Korea’s Yoon asks Biden to resolve concerns over EV subsidy rules

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asked U.S. President Joe Biden to help address Seoul’s concerns that new U.S. rules on electric vehicle subsidies will hurt the country’s automakers, Yoon’s office said on Thursday. Seoul’s opposition to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by Biden last month, has overshadowed Yoon’s first trip to the United States since taking office in May.