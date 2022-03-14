Jet tied to Roman Abramovich reportedly bouncing from Israel to Turkey

Elusive Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was spotted sitting in the VIP lounge of an Israeli airport Monday before a private plane linked to him jetted off to Turkey.

The plane, which has been used by Abramovich, arrived in Israel on Sunday from Moscow, according to a Reuters source with knowledge of the matter and a flight-tracking Web site.

A photograph later obtained by the outlet showed Abramovich sitting in Tel Aviv’s airport with a mask pulled down over his chin before the plane took off for Istanbul. It’s not clear whether the oligarch boarded the flight.

Israeli restrictions imposed on private planes since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine meant the jet could not remain on the ground for more than a day, Reuters reported.

Before the plane took off, a van accompanied by security guards had left Abramovich’s villa in Herzliya Pituah, an affluent suburb north of Tel Aviv, and headed to the airport, Kan public radio said.

A jet used by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has reportedly been traveling from Israel and Turkey. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

News of the plane’s brief stay in Israel comes shortly after the British Premier League banned the Chelsea soccer club owner.

“Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club,” the league said in a statement, ESPN reported.

Abramovich, who has owned the team since 2003, has come under scrutiny worldwide for his ties to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

A flight tracker showing the jet arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel. Twitter / @RUOligarchJets Abramovich’s jet landing in Istanbul, Turkey. Twitter / @RUOligarchJets

Chelsea’s assets had already been frozen under sanctions tied to the invasion, and the oligarch has officially put the club up for sale with an asking price of nearly $4 billion.

Last week, the billionaire’s two superyachts fled to sea after he was included in another round of sanctions against Russia’s richest individuals. Abramovich’s personal fortune is estimated at nearly $8 billion, according to Forbes.

Russian oligarchs have scrambled to move their yachts and sell or secure other assets during the international sanctions crackdown.

It could not be confirmed if Abramovich was traveling on the jet for the recent trips. Larry MacDougal via AP

In Slovakia, which borders Ukraine, visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Jewish state “will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries.”

Abramovich has denied having close ties to Putin.