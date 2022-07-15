Jessie James Decker poses in bikini to tease swimsuit show in Miami

It’s almost show time.

Jessie James Decker is getting her fans pumped for her Kittenish presentation under the tents at Paraiso Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week Friday night with a tease on Instagram earlier in the day.

The 34-year-old country star posed in one of her slinky creations with the caption: “Comin’ in hot. Want this swimsuit? We can’t wait for y’all to see these pieces.”

The Nashville-based mother of three, who, although currently ripped, has admitted to having body image issues in the past, wants everyone to know her suits are for all.

”We aim to be inclusive and make every woman at any age feel sexy and confident in her style,” says the brand’s website. “That’s what being Kittenish is all about.”

It’s been a busy couple of days in the Decker household, and we’re not talking about last minute touch-ups to bathing suits.

Earlier this week, her 4-year-old son accidentally photobombed a picture of dad — “Game On,” costar/ husband/former NFL player Eric Decker — in the shower and posted it to Instagram, and almost broke the Internet. Oops.

INFO: Decker’s live runway show can be seen on Kittenish’s Instagram live starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information about Paraiso events that are open to the public through Sunday as well as other livestreamed shows, go to www.paraisomiamibeach.com