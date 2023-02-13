Jessie J sings to baby in new video from BRIT Awards

Jessie J reveals the sex of her baby in new video. (Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Jessie J just revealed a special detail about her pregnancy.

On Saturday, just hours before attending the BRIT Awards, the pregnant singer took to Instagram to sing part of her upcoming single. The star, whose pregnant belly was on display in the video, cradled her stomach lovingly, and captioned the video, “Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one. Pre save link in my bio.”

The “Domino” singer added, “Oh yeah…I’m having a boy,” before joking of her almost-naked appearance, “and I promise I am wearing underwear.”

Fans of the songstress gushed over the post, with one writing in the comments section, “I cannot cope. The raw love. Raw emotion. Raw CONNECTION. It’s all so real and pure and I couldn’t be happier for you, and yours son.” Another added, “Happy tears for you!!! You are the prettiest Mum to be! Your son is going to be one very lucky wee boy to have you!!”

Jessie has had a long road to motherhood. The star, who announced she was expecting just last month, opened up about in an August 2022 Instagram post.

“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30. 1st thing on the list was to be a Mum,” she wrote at the time. “Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”

In a March 2022 appearance on , she reflected on how feeling symptoms of the pregnancy made her feel grateful, given that due to her endometriosis, she was told it would be challenging for her to conceive.

“For me to even experience the morning sickness and all of that … could make me cry with happiness, just that I got to do that,” she said. “And I know it will happen for me one day.”

