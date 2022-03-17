Jessie is freaking out in the first trailer for ‘Starstruck’ season 2

At the end of Starstruck‘s first season, Jessie (Rose Matafeo) made a massive decision by … doing nothing. More specifically, she chose not to get off the bus to the airport, which meant she missed her flight home. Instead, she kissed Tom (Nikesh Patel), the man she’d been running into (and sort of seeing) on and off for the past year.

“We ended it on the classic rom-com high,” series creator and star Rose Matafeo tells EW. Now, in season 2, we’ll watch how Tom and Jessie handle the early stages of a relationship, which are arguably even more awkward than the dating stage. “In the same way that series 1 was them coming in and out of each other’s lives, this is them mashed together and exploring all those really minor — but huge when you’re in it — miscommunications and insecurities,” Matafeo says.

Starstruck

HBO Max Rose Matafeo on ‘Starstruck’

EW has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the HBO Max comedy’s second season, which finds the couple in the aftermath of Jessie’s massive decision. Needless to say, Jessie is freaking out. Watch the full trailer above.

Starstruck season 2 hits HBO Max on March 24.

