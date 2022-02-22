Jessie Cohen PR & Consulting Promotes Nicole Kerr To VP Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kerr has been promoted to VP Entertainment at Jessie Cohen PR & Consulting, where she has been for the past five years. In the newly created leadership position, the veteran will continue rep her full slate of clients spanning film festivals, feature films, filmmakers and talent.

“Nicole is a uniquely talented, artist-first publicist with an approach to entertainment PR that is as grounded as it is strategic and tenacious,” said Jessie Cohen. “Nicole’s commitment to her team and each of her clients is unmatched. Over the years, she has built an incredible and dynamic roster, and has played an instrumental role in the growth of JCPR&C. I am thrilled for her to step into this new position.”

Kerr currently reps the likes of Geena Davis and her Bentonville Film Festival and Bentonville Film Foundation, as well as the San Francisco International Film Festival and Felix & Paul Studios. She’s also recently repped films including the Tommie Smith documentary With Drawn Arms and Stay Awake starring Chrissy Metz which premiered this month at the Berlin Film Festival.

She previously spearheaded press efforts for the likes of Netflix, WWE Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, HBO, Lionsgate and MWM Studios as well as for Randi Zuckerberg, Venus Williams, Dwayne Johnson, Scooter Braun and others.

“I love what I do. Working with JCPR&C has only enriched my career and I’m honored and excited to now contribute in this capacity,” Kerr said. “I look forward to continuing to execute on client initiatives and let the work speak for itself.”

JCPR&C, founded in 2010, also counts among its slate of tech-forward clients the Venice Film Festival’s Venice VR Expanded, BFI’s London Film Festival Expanded, the French pro-audio company L-Acoustics and artists Glenn Kaino, Kennedy Yanko and Genevieve Gaignard. It also reps the Peabody Awards.