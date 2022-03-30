Jessica Simpson looks confident in new clothes collection

Jessica Simpson showed off clothes from her latest fashion collection on Instagram and said she wants to share “confident power” with her followers. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Jessica Simpson is feeling confident in her own fashion line — emphasis on hers.

The “Public Affair” singer took to Instagram on March 30 to share a series of photos of herself posing in different outfits — one which included a pair of cut-off denim shorts, which are just a little longer than the ones she famously sported as Daisy Duke in the 2005 comedy The Dukes of Hazzard.

Simpson captioned the photos, “My Spring 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign has arrived! Shot by one of my favs @adamfranzino, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of Spring. This is the first campaign @tinasimpsonofficial and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone.”

Simpson received lots of praise in the comments section, with one follower writing, “You are absolutely gorgeous! And the jeans with that striped top reminds me of my high school days! Love it.” Another added, “Love every piece. Jewelry is amazing too.” A third complimented her footwear, writing, “You have one of the best taste in shoes!”

Simpson took back ownership of her brand in 2021, paying millions to Sequential Brands Group Inc. for her name back. At the time of the sale, she posted a celebratory Instagram post about the win.

“TODAY after 3 years of hearing ‘NO. IT’S IMPOSSIBLE. STAND DOWN. ITS TOO HARD …’ I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand,” she wrote. “It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%.”

She continued, “TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us. We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us! #OwnYourself.”

The businesswoman has recently reclaimed her power in ways that surpass style as well. In 2020, she released the memoir Open Book, which chronicled her personal life — including high-profile romances with stars like ex-husband Nick Lachey and former boyfriend John Mayer — as well as her experiences in the public eye. It also detailed her struggle with substance abuse and alcohol addiction, which she got help for in 2019.

She wrote in the book, “Giving up the alcohol was easy. I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb.”

In an interview with Yahoo’s In the Know, Simpson explained of why she chose to share her experiences in a memoir, “At a young age I felt very strongly that I was going to use my voice to help change the world if I could and make it a better place, and I’ve been trying ever since I was 6 years old to do what I can for others and, by writing Open Book, I was doing a lot of self-healing, and it was through my self-healing that I was able to connect with so many people.”

