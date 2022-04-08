Jessica Simpson celebrates a weight loss milestone

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her body in a new photo sharing a weight-loss milestone.

The 41-year-old took to her social media on Thursday to post a bikini photo where her body is on full display. Simpson is smiling under a pair of sunglasses and wearing a colorful suit.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen,” she wrote, “but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!”

Simpson credited her body transformation to “hard work,” “determination” and “self love.”

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” she continued

The mother of three has been open about her journey with body image throughout her career, sharing journal entries in her memoir Open Book that date back to 2009, when she wrote about the cruel comments she would receive about her appearance.

“Today my heart breaks because people say I’m fat,” one journal entry read, according to People. “Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?”

She’s since been open about weight gain and loss throughout her three pregnancies, sharing photos of her swollen ankles to show how much her body changed while pregnant. Simpson last shared a 100-pound weight loss six months after giving birth to her youngest daughter, Birdie.

“So proud to feel like myself again,” she captioned an Instagram post in 2019. “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

In 2021, the singer, actress and entrepreneur revealed to TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb that she was no longer keeping track of the scale.

“I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size,” she said. “I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me.”

