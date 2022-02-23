Jessica Simpson, 41, shows off glowing complexion

Jessica Simpson is celebrating natural beauty in her latest Instagram picture.

The 41-year-old took to social media to share a close-up of her dewy face on Tuesday, asking people what she should “manifest” on the special date of Feb. 2, 2022. But most commenters were infatuated by the singer’s glowing complexion.

“Always a beauty,” one person wrote, while another said, “You have gorgeous skin.”

More raved about Simpson being a “natural beauty” and suggested that she looks “more beautiful” wearing little to no makeup. Ultimately, her clear complexion made its way into the manifestations of some fans.

“A skincare line!” one person suggested for Simpson. “Or at least teach us your ways!”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Simpson’s natural beauty was a topic of conversation. But even after being praised for sharing a makeup-free photo back in May 2021, the star shared an even more vulnerable post in November, celebrating how far she’s come in her journey of discovering both her inner and outer beauty.

“I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power,” she wrote beneath a photo from Nov. 2017. “Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

While plenty of people have since asked Simpson for another book following her revealing memoir Open Book, others commented on her latest post encouraging a return to music with a new album and a future tour. Overall, fans seemed excited about Simpson’s “realness and relatability,” while begging the star for more opportunities to see her back in the spotlight.

