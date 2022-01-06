Jessica Chastain sent to hospital after stunt went wrong on ‘The 355’

On The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday night, actress Jessica Chastain revealed the scary head injury she suffered while filming her new spy action film, The 355.

The film, which also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing is about a group of spies who must come together to stop a terrorist organization from starting World War III.

While on The Late Late Show, Chastain, who also serves as producer on the film, shared that she personally called each actress to ask them to be in the film, and was instrumental in raising the money to make the movie. “We made it for a fraction of the cost of what it would normally be and we are the owners of the film,” shared Chastain. A smaller budget apparently meant Chastain would have to do some of her own stunt work, which impressed host James Corden, who told the actress, “You must have gotten injured. Some of the stuff you’re doing in the film is sort of ridiculous.” That’s when Chastain admitted that she “actually had to go to the hospital.”

“That day I was really worried,” said Chastain’s co-star Cruz, who also appeared on The Late Late Show Wednesday.

Chastain explained, “I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance. I heard a crack. That might be why I am the way I am today.” However, while Chastain may joke about the accident now, at the time, it was pretty terrifying for everyone.

“I hear a crack. Everyone stopped and looked scared, and I was a bit stunned, like, I don’t know what is happening,” said Chastain. “My stunt double comes up to me, she is French and doesn’t speak a lot of English, she just comes up to me and she goes, ‘I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in.’ And I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What is happening?’ And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head. I did a couple more takes because, you know, I don’t give up easy, and then I went to the hospital.”

Story continues

While it wasn’t the only pain the actress sustained on-set, as she shared earlier in the day on Ellen a different stunt that caused her to make a genuine pain face that actually made it into the film, this injury did warrant a trip to the hospital, but only because Cruz made her.

Cruz shared, “We convinced you to go to the hospital, because she didn’t want to go. She wanted to keep going. I was like, ‘You’re going to the hospital!'”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

Watch Stephen Colbert’s rant about the COVID-19 outbreak:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.