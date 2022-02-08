Jessica Chastain On Her Oscar Nomination For Best Actress – The Hamden Journal

Jessica Chastain has quickly built a resume of playing strong willed women, but play Tammy Faye was the first time she felt ‘exposed’. Believe it or not she’s been working on bringing The Eyes of Tammy Faye to life since her last best actress nomination for her role in Zero Dark Thirty.

“It’s been 10 years since I haven’t acknowledged and it was around that time I got the rights to Tammy Faye’s story, so it really feels like full circle.”

When she found out she was nominated, she told me she had a bit of a celebration with the other best actress nominees. From the sounds of it on our call, she sounded genuinely in shock. “I faceTimed with Penelope Cruz who I love and we jumped up and down together. Then I called Olivia Coleman and celebrated with her. I don’t have Nicole or Kristen’s phone numbers or I would have called them too. But to be acknowledged by the academy, especially this year, is shocking.”

Tammy Faye along with husband Jim Bakker, built multi-million dollar evangelical empire via the PTL club, which was a televangelist program she co-founded with her husband Jim Bakker in 1974. In 1978, the couple built Heritage USA, a Christian theme park. Tammy garnered significant publicity when Jim Bakker was indicted, convicted, and imprisoned on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy in 1989, resulting in the dissolution of The PTL Club.

When asked how she first heard about Bakker’s existence, this is what Chastain had this to say.

​​”I think the first time I ever heard of her wasn’t even her, I think it was Saturday night live, then i remember she was on Drew Carey and the Surreal life, but honestly I only really knew of her from tabloid covers. This is the idea she represented when I was young. She was society’s punching bag.”

The evangelical star was certainly the butt of jokes for many years. Everything from her make up, to clothing style was scrutinized by the tabloids. However, this is part of the reason Chastain wanted to bring this story to life–to show another side to a woman the public knew little about. “Everyone expected our film to eviscerate her, but we did the opposite,” said Cthe actress. “There’s something about having chosen to celebrate this woman who I felt like had been vilified by the media, it made me reexamine her life and her radical acts of love, especially in a time where cynicism is so celebrated.”

One of the most important aspects of Tammy Faye’s personality that Chastain wanted to put on display is something that she calls “radical acts of love.”

“I knew she was a celebrated ally of the LGBTQ community, but when I watched the documentary of the same name , it was her radical acts of love that touched me. I remember she was on a show and she brings on an openly gay minister with HIV/AIDS, she looks into a camera and she says “Christians need to love through anything. And that’s the way with Jesus,” and she reminds people, this is what it means to be Christian at the time. She turned her backs on the conservative evangelical community because she committed a radical act of love. No one talked about that. All people talked about was her runny mascara.”

At the end of the day, the actress realizes that playing someone who is constantly misunderstood, taught her to be open to showing emotions, even to strangers. She was just an open person who is openly emotional and earnest. I think that’s what so many people connected to her. I had to be careful not to be too emotional, but the reality is that does a disservice to society, and interpersonal relationships,” she says firmly. “The more we have open earnest acts of kindness, I think we can build a healthier society. Maybe that’s what I learned from her. It’s okay to wear your heart and your sleeve. That’s it’s okay to be vulnerable.