Jessica Chastain fights back emotions while discussing ‘very scary’ visit to Ukraine

Jessica Chastain opened up about her recent trip to Ukraine during her visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wednesday. The actress visited the embattled country in August, where she spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If there’s any way I can use my platform to help amplify other stories, you know, desiring freedom and equality and safety then I just feel it’s my responsibility,” Chastain said.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Between the bombings, tanks and soldiers, many buildings and homes in the cities like Kyiv and Irpin have been damaged or destroyed. Chastain visited a family’s home for lunch and couldn’t believe the scars left behind by the violence.

“At one point I said, ‘Is that a bullet hole in the mirror?’” Chastain recalled. “I looked at the ceiling, there were bullet holes. The chair I was sitting in had bullet holes. And there’s little kids, a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old. I don’t understand what is happening to the world.”

While Chastain was not caught up in any of the wartime violence, the feeling of danger was very real.

“It was kind of like being in a video game,” Chastain said. “There were a few times on that day where I thought, should I be doing this? This feels very scary.”

According to Chastain, Zelenskyy was concerned that the western world will forget about Ukraine in the coming months. He fears winter could be hard on the citizens, given the damaged infrastructure.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

See why ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ has to censor Constance Wu’s titillating response:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.