Jessica Brown Findlay welcomes twin boys

Jessica Brown Findlay has welcomed twins. (Getty Images for Paramount+)

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay has welcomed twin boys.

The actor – who previously opened up about going through IVF – shared her happy news on Instagram.

She posted a picture showing her holding her two newborns on her chest, with the babies covered by a knitted blanket.

“5.11.22 Our boys!” she wrote.

In a nod to them being born on Guy Fawkes Night, she quipped: “Remember Remember x.”

Earlier this year, Brown Findlay had shared that she had undergone fertility treatment as she and her actor husband Ziggy Heath tried to start a family.

The 33-year-old, who is known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in the period drama, posted a clip on social media of her injecting herself with hormones.

“IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heart break,” she wrote.

“Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what.”

Jessica Brown Findlay is married to actor Ziggy Heath. (Getty Images)

She also revealed she’d had four rounds of treatment, adding the hashtags “#ivf #fourrounds #recurrentpregnancyloss.”

The actor’s celebrity friends and fans rushed to congratulate her after she announced the arrival of her baby boys.

Downton’s Tuppence Middleton posted: “Oh heaven! You look gorgeous Jessie. And so do they.”

US star Beanie Feldstein wrote: “AHHHH MAZEL TOV!!!!!”

Jessica Brown Findlay is known for playing is known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley. (Universal Pictures / Collection Christophel)

“Oh how beautiful!!!!!” said actor Lily Travers.

“SOO happy for you all. Go mama!!!! Xxxx.”

“Congratulations darling!” wrote Angela Black actor Joanne Froggatt.

One fan commented: “Ahh!! When I saw pics of you pregnant (so beautiful). I just knew it was twins!! I have two 6 month old girls. Congratulations twin mama!!!”

