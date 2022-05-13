Jessica Biel’s Iron Ocean Promotes Kelly Kovacs To Head Of Development – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Kovacs has been upped at Iron Ocean Productions.

Kovacs, who was previously director of development at the production company set up by Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, has been named head of development.

It comes as Candy, the company’s Hulu true-crime limited series, which stars Biel as ax murderer Candy Montgomery and Melanie Lynskey as victim Betty Gore, hits its finale today.

Kovacs has been with the company for over two years, having joined from Imagine Television, where she worked on shows including Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga, Paramount+’s Why Women Kill and Apple’s Swagger. She also spent time at Perry Mason producer Team Downey and Designated Survivor producer Mark Gordon Company.

Iron Ocean recently reupped its first-look deal with Paramount Television Studios and is in development with Welcome to Oxhead, based on a story written by Julianna Baggott.

Under the Iron Ocean banner, Biel and Purple have produced series including The Sinner for USA, which earned Emmy, Golden Globe and other award nominations for Biel’s acting and the pair’s work as executive producers.

Biel and Purple serve as executive producers for Freeform’s Cruel Summer, which has been renewed for a second season. The series’ first season posted Freeform’s most-watched overall series debut ever, averaging 3.81 million average multi-platform viewers in its first week.

The company, which also produced Facebook Watch’s Limetown, also recently moved into podcasting, in partnership with ATTN:, with The Lost Olympians.