Jessica Biel Turns Into Infamous Axe Murderer in Trailer for Hulu’s Killer Series ‘Candy’

Jessica Biel is stepping into the shoes of one of true crime’s most notorious killers in the first trailer for Hulu’s “Candy.”

Biel stars in the series as Candy Montgomery, a seemingly normal housewife in small town Wylie, Tex., who was convicted in 1980 for the brutal axe murder of her neighbor Betty Gore, played in the show by Melanie Lynskey.

More from Variety

The teaser trailer shows Biel transform into Candy, with curly hair and large rimmed-glasses. Footage of her going about her daily life in suburbia is juxtaposed with narration from her trial, as a lawyer played by Raúl Esparza (“Hannibal”) questions her about her relationship with Betty.

“I had no angry feelings towards her if that’s what the question is,” Biel says in the trailer. “We were…friends.”

In addition to Biel, Lynskey and Esparza, “Candy” will also star Timothy Simmons (“Veep”) as Candy’s husband Pat Montgomery and Pablo Schreiber (“Halo”) as Betty’s husband Alan Gore. The series was created by Robin Veith, who previously wrote for the Hulu true crime series “The Act,’ who writes four episodes of the series. Veith executive produces alongside Biel, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Michelle Purple and Michael Uppendahl.

“Candy” is one of two competing miniseries based on the Candy Montgomery murder case set to premiere this year. The other is “Love and Death,” an HBO Max original series created by David E. Kelley that stars Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Gore. The release date for “Love and Death” has yet to be announced.

“Candy” will release as a five-part event. After the first episode’s premiere on Monday, May 9, Hulu will drop a new episode of the series each week night, culminating in the finale on May 13. Watch the full teaser below.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.