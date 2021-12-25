Jessica Biel Shares Candid Christmas Photo with Justin Timberlake and Their Sons: ‘My Guys’

Jessica Biel and family

Jessica Biel is celebrating Christmas with her favorite guys.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, 39, shared a candid family photo with husband Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6½, and 15-month-old Phineas on Saturday, walking down a gravel road. “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!!” Biel wrote in the caption.

They were met with season’s greetings from friends and fans in the comments section. “Merry Christmas… miss you!!” wrote Melanie Lynskey, who stars with Biel in the upcoming true crime limited series Candy. “Merry Christmas beautiful fam!!!!” commented Timberlake’s Palmer costar Ryder Allen.

Biel and Timberlake, 40, who tied the knot in October 2012, welcomed Silas in April 2015 and Phineas in September 2019.

The 7th Heaven alum opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about how she and Timberlake adjusted to parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow,” Biel said in July. “But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other.”

She also praised the “huge” support from the pod schools in their area. “It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn’t go crazy,” Biel added. “I am not a teacher. That is what I learned.”

Biel and her family have been spending more time at their home in Montana, as she and the NSYNC alum listed their Hollywood Hills mansion in October for $35 million. A source told PEOPLE that the family isn’t in Los Angeles as much anymore, and they’re “happy to live in Montana,” as well as another place they own on the East Coast.

They shared a peek at their Montana family Halloween in October, when they all dressed as Harry Potter characters for their coordinated costumes.