Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean Re-Ups First-Look Deal With Paramount Television Studios; Sets ‘Welcome To Oxhead’ Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean Productions is staying in business with Paramount Television Studios. The duo have extended their first-look deal with the studio, which was first signed in December 2019. As part of the new pact, Biel and Purple will continue to create and develop scripted television series for Paramount Television Studios via Iron Ocean, including upcoming project Welcome to Oxhead.

In Welcome To Oxhead, when two high school kids shut down the surveillance grid of their gated community so they can have sex, all of the parents start “shutting off” and the children realize that their parents were never actually real humans.

A writer is not yet attached.

Biel and Purple will executive produce for Iron Ocean. Julianna Baggott and Brendan Deneen will serve as co-executive producers. Paramount Television Studios is the studio.

Under the Iron Ocean banner, Biel and Purple have produced series including The Sinner for USA, which earned Emmy, Golden Globe and other award nominations for Biel’s acting and the pair’s work as executive producers. Biel and Purple serve as executive producers for Freeform’s Cruel Summer, which won an HCA Award for Best Cable Drama Series. The series’ first season posted Freeform’s most-watched overall series debut ever, averaging 3.81 million average multi-platform viewers in its first week. The drama also ranks as the network’s best-ever series debut among Adults 18-49 (2.65 million) and Adults 18-34 (1.33 million). It has been renewed for a second season for premiere this year. Iron Ocean is currently in production on Hulu true crime limited series Candy, in which Biel also stars in the titular role.