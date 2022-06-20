Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father’s Day: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’

Jessica Biel/Instagram

Justin Timberlake is soaking up some Father’s Day love with his sons and wife Jessica Biel.

On Sunday, the couple celebrated the holiday by sharing rare photos of their two sons Phineas, 22 months, and Silas, 7. The 41-year-old singer posted an adorable Instagram photo of his boys playing on the piano together.

“My two favorite melodies. ❤️❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there!!!” Timberlake captioned the post.

Biel, 40, also shared a sweet snap on her Instagram of a group hug from the family of four, writing, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that shit. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Back in May, Timberlake appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about Phineas and Silas, admitting he hopes they don’t grow up too fast. During the Burning Questions segment, DeGeneres, 64, proposed the question, “What did you think you would’ve grown out of by now but you still haven’t?”

To that, the musician said “the Ellen underwear you gave me,” referencing a pair of boxer-briefs the talk show host gifted him during her second episode ever in 2003. After laughing it off, he gave his real answer, “Being childish, clearly.” DeGeneres then responded by saying, “Same with me” and “it’s a good thing to stay young.”

“Having kids, you get to see the world again through their eyes,” the “SexyBack” singer said.

He then shared a piece of “really good advice” he received from someone recently on parenting his two sons with wife Biel.

“Keep your kids as young as they can be for as long as possible,” he said, adding that that is the secret to keeping himself young. “Don’t let them grow up too fast.”

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel family

Jessica Biel/Instagram

Biel revealed in September 2021 that after having a second baby, she experienced a “relearning process.”

“I remember going, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia,” Biel said on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “I started from scratch all over again, and I didn’t expect that. I just sort of thought, ‘Well, I’m an expert now. You know, I’ve done this before, and I can do it again.’ No, I needed a full education all over again.”

She also detailed the relationship between her two sons, adding that Silas thinks his little brother Phineas is “hilarious.”

“He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that’s really cute,” she added. “He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He’s so sweet, and he’s just a lovely guy. We’re pretty lucky. They’re sweet boys.”