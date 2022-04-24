Jessica Andrade taps Amanda Lemos with first standing arm-triangle in UFC history

Jessica Andrade has made history.

The former strawweight champion notched the first standing arm-triangle choke submission win in UFC history, submitting top contender Amanda Lemos in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205 in Las Vegas. The official stoppage came at the 3:13 mark of Round 1.

Andrade made quick work of Lemos in a fight that was starting to heat up.

Lemos (11-2-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) was doing well while the fight lasted. She kept good distance from a much more powerful Andrade (23-9 MMA, 14-7 UFC) and was landing hard leg kicks that seemed to buckle Andrade. However, in a quick scramble, Andrade was able to get a hold of Lemos’ neck and left arm and trap in in the arm-triangle position.

From there, Andrade kept a tight and constant squeeze. Lemos tried to stay composed and fight out of it, but it was too deep and eventually forced her to tap out.

Related

UFC Fight Night 205 results: Claudio Puelles wins fifth straight with slick kneebar submission of Clay Guida

UFC Fight Night 205 video: Charles Jourdain commits to one-armed guillotine, eventually taps Lando Vannata

With this historic result, Andrade made a successful return back to 115 pounds. The Brazilian had a three-fight stint at flyweight where she went 2-1 with her only loss being in a title fight against champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Andrade is on a two-fight winning streak, having stopped veteran Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout last September at UFC 266. The former UFC champion is 3-3 in her past six trips to the octagon, with two of her losses being in championship fights against Zhang Weili and Shevchenko.

Andrade asked for a title shot following her win at UFC Fight Night 205.

“This is my division,” Andrade said in her in-octagon post-fight interview. “This is where I’m going to perform my best. I know that I’m ready to fight again for the title. If you guys can give me a shot, I’m going to be here, I’m going to be ready.”

Story continues

Meanwhile, Lemos saw an impressive five-fight winning streak come to an end. She hadn’t tasted defeat since her UFC debut back in 2017.

Complete UFC Fight Night 205 results: