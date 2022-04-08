Jessica Alba to Star in ‘Confessions on the 7:45’ Series in Development at Netflix

Jessica Alba will star in a series adaptation of the book “Confessions on the 7:45,” which is currently in development at Netflix.

The show will be based on the Lisa Unger book of the same name. It is described as a psychological thriller about a working mom (Alba) who meets a stranger on a train as she is commuting home who upends her life. As her life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she questions whether we can ever truly know the people closest to us.

Charise Castro Smith is set to write the series in addition to serving as showrunner and executive producer. Alba will executive produce in addition to starring. Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst of 3 Arts will also executive produce.

Castro Smith most recently co-directed and co-wrote the screenplay and story for the hit Disney animated film “Encanto,” which recently won the Academy Award for best animated film. She also previously worked on the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” as well as shows like “Sweetbitter” at Starz and the Fox series “The Exorcist.”

She is repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Alba most recently starred opposite Gabrielle Union in the Spectrum Original series “LA’s Finest,” a spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film franchise. She broke out earlier in her career for her starring role in the Fox series “Dark Angel,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2001. Her notable film roles include the original two “Fantastic Four” films, “Sin City” and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,” and “Machete.”

She is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Sloane Offer.

