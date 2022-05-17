Jesse Palmer Takes Over Hosting Duties on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ – The Hamden Journal

Jesse Palmer is expanding his Bachelor duties at ABC.

The former Bachelor who took over for Chris Harrison in season 26 will now emcee Bachelor in Paradise, as well. The Bachelor spinoff that features previous contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will air Mondays and Tuesdays this fall.

Wells Adams will stay on as the bartender at the Mexico resort.

“When I think of some of the people they have in mind to come back for Bachelor in Paradise, I think it’s going to continue to be a very watched and very discussed block of programming on Mondays and Tuesdays,” said ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich.

Palmer was the fifth Bachelor in 2004. He’s been an ESPN analyst since 2007.

A bunch of celebrities like David Spade and Lance Bass hosted the previous edition of Bachelor in Paradise.

Other previously announced reality series that are returning this fall include America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Shark Tank.