Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark Break Up After More Than 2 Years of Dating

Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark are going their separate ways.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 44, and Clark, 29, recently broke up, a source close to Metcalfe tells PEOPLE.

Metcalfe ended things after he realized their relationship wouldn’t be going to the next level, adds the source.

The actor and the model no longer follow each other on Instagram, and Clark does not appear on Metcalfe’s Instagram page. However, he can still be seen in photos on her social media.

Metcalfe and Clark’s relationship went Instagram official in December 2020, when the star shared a sweet tribute to the model for her birthday.

In a photo that has since been deleted, the two are seen with their arms wrapped around each other, with Clark kicking one leg up behind her.

“Happy Birthday, babe!” he wrote, adding a handful of heart emojis.

In the comments section, she replied, “You’re the best present.”

Clark’s most recent Instagram snap of her and Metcalfe dates back to Christmas 2021, with the pair wearing matching burgundy “Wellness” outfits, their pup Bowie sitting front and center.

She also celebrated Metcalfe’s birthday on Dec. 9 last year, posting a snap of her and Metcalfe from behind. Their arms were around one another as they walked down a sidewalk together.

“Happy birthday my love, @realjessemetcalfe this is home to me 💜,” she captioned the image.

Metcalfe and Clark were first romantically linked in August 2020, though a source told PEOPLE the two were just “friends” at the time.

Nearly a year before dating Clark, Metcalfe parted ways with fiancée Cara Santana, whom he had been dating for more than 10 years before the split.

The former couple — who had been engaged since 2016 — sparked reconciliation rumors in April 2020 when they were spotted out in Los Angeles running errands together. But a source told PEOPLE at the time that Metcalfe and Santana, 38, had no plans to rekindle their relationship despite living on the same property during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in August 2020 that the actress/fashion blogger was dating Shannon Leto, the older brother of actor Jared Leto and drummer for rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.