Jersey Shore ‘s Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized Amid “Killer” Stress

Amid her health scare, Angelina Pivarnick is looking forward to “brighter days.”

The Jersey Shore star recently revealed that she was admitted to the hospital, sharing a video of herself from within a hospital bed to Instagram. “I’m not doing well at all,” she said in an Instagram Story posted April 12. “I need to get better. My health comes before everything else.”

In a follow-up post, she explained, “My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me.”

Highlighting the possible severity of her situation, Angelina continued, “Stress is definitely a killer. No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I’ve endured lately.”

But as Angelina put it, she’s simply looking forward to her recovery. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she added. “Soon enough I will see the light. I’m just waiting to see it. I have been keeping prayers and God closer than ever and I know he’s got big plans for me.”

In the hours after her videos were posted, fans flooded her recent Instagram posts with well wishes for the 35-year-old reality star.

“I hope you get the care u need to feel better mentally and physically,” one follower wrote, adding, “Feel better and rest and prayers and positive vibes for you girl.” Another commented, “Glad you’re getting the care you need. Stay strong and positive thinking.”

Angelina’s update about her health comes a little over two months after her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. His filing came after the couple faced breakup rumors for more than a year.

Back in January 2021, Angelina originally decided to file for divorce almost 14 months after their wedding was filmed for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but the filing was dismissed later that year as the pair tried to work on their relationship.

