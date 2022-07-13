Jersey Shore 2.0 Suddenly Stops Production After Original Cast Backlash

Jersey Shore 2.0 has “paused” production just before filming, an MTV spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the Atlantic City home — which is set to house a whole new generation of Jersey partiers — was rigged with cameras, lighting and security. But cast members haven’t started filming — and now, it’s questionable when they will.

The upcoming Jersey Shore reboot has been controversial from the start. Cast members of the original series — which aired six seasons on MTV from 2009 to 2012 — expressed a lack of support for the new series.

In a joint statement, shared independently across their social media accounts, the reality stars denounced the new iteration.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” the statement shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese read.

“We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world,” the statement continued. “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

Some of the original cast currently star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which brings the longtime friends and their family members together.

In May, MTV announced that Jersey Shore 2.0 falls closer to the original Jersey Shore episodes, which saw strangers become roommates.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house,” a statement from MTV read.

“They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans,” the statement continued. “But when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

