Jerry Springer’s Court Show To End With Current Third Season

‘American Idol’ Singer Brings Lionel Richie to Tears in Her First Performance

Lionel Richie can’t hold back his emotions! Contestant Kelsie Dolin, 18, brought the 72-year-old singer to tears with covers of Kelly Clarkson and Adele on ‘American Idol,’ which aired Sunday on ABC. The West Virginia native, who never performed publicly before, revealed she decided to try out after her grandmother died after a battle with COVID-19. Kelsie says she received signs from her to audition since her death. In the end, Kelsie wowed Lionel, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, who gave her a chance to continue her journey and move onto the next round of the competition.