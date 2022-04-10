Jerry Springer says Donald Trump is ‘exactly’ like the people who appeared on his show except they had ‘enough sense’ not to run for president

Talk show host Jerry Springer, left, and former President Donald Trump, right.Getty Images

Jerry Springer said the guests on his famous talk show were “exactly” like former President Donald Trump.

Like Trump, guests would “curse and yell” because they lacked the skills to “settle things in different ways.”

The difference, Springer added, is that none of his guests had the “delusion” to run for president.

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer said on Thursday that the argumentative and out-of-control guests who appeared on his long-running show closely resemble former President Donald Trump, Newsweek reported.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” Springer argued that “there’s no question” the infamous bickering and cursing of guests on the famed “The Jerry Springer Show” led to Trump’s election.

“The behavior of some of the people on the show is exactly Donald Trump,” the talk show host explained to Obeidallah but he added, “they have enough sense not to run for president.”

Describing guests who appeared on his show, which sometimes featured physical fights, Springer said they would “curse and yell and sometimes fight because they don’t have the skills to settle things in different ways.”

That, Springer said, is just like Trump.

“But what made Trump unique, the only thing that separates him from the guests on my show is the fact that he had this delusion he knew how to run the world and run the country when, in fact, he knows nothing about how you run a country,” Springer added.

The Jerry Springer Show ended in 2018.

Since then, Springer, a Democrat, has spoken out numerous times about his dislike of the former president. “The thing that annoys me about Trump is that he took my show and brought it to the White House,” Springer said in September 2019.

In November of that year, he said that Trump uses “language even on our crazy show we’d bleep out.”

