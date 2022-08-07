Jerry Kelly wins Shaw Charity Classic in playoff over John Huston

Although it took an extra hole, Jerry Kelly continued his stellar season Sunday.

The 55-year-old captured his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the season at the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He and John Huston were tied at 9 under following 54 holes, but Kelly birdied the par-5 18th on the first playoff hole to add another victory to his resume.

He had a lengthy putt for eagle from the back of the green, which he lagged to about 4 feet. He then poured in the birdie and gave a big first pump toward the crowd.

Kelly, who also won the Bridgestone Senior Players earlier this year, shot a 3-under 67 in the final round. The victory moves him to second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Kelly had rounds of 68 and 66 during the first two days.

Huston fired a 5-under 65 on Sunday to make the playoff. Five golfers tied for third, one stroke out of the playoff. Joe Durant shot the round of the day, an 8-under 62, to finish at 8 under for the tournament, along with Padraig Harrington, Dean Wilson, Alex Cejka and Kirk Triplett. Triplett held the solo lead after the second round at 7 under.

Marco Dawson and Shane Bertsch rounded out the top 10, finishing in a tie for eighth at 7 under.

Up next, the Champions Tour travels to the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Washington.

