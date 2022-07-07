Jericho Sims agrees to 3-year, $6 million deal with Knicks: source

The Knicks have shored up the end of their roster.

Jericho Sims, the 2021 second-round pick who climbed into the rotation by the end of last season, agreed to a three-year contract worth $6 million, a source confirmed Thursday. The final year is a team option.

In an adjacent move, the Knicks agreed to sign this year’s second-round pick, guard Trevor Keels, to a two-way contract, a source confirmed. Sims was on a two-way contract last season. Feron Hunt, a 23-year-old wing, still occupies the team’s other two-way deal.

The move to lock down Sims for multiple years was expected after he earned minutes and trust from Tom Thibodeau, playing 41 games while averaging 2.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also started five times.

At 6-9, the 23-year-old center is smaller than starter Mitchell Robinson but arguably stronger with a similar skillset. Both operate exclusively around the rim and Sims has the potential, given his speed and athleticism, to be a better pick-and-roll defender.

His signing leaves the Knicks with one open roster spot and possibly another if Taj Gibson doesn’t return.

Sims is a success story as the 58th overall pick, a player many felt was destined for only the G League before he shined in Summer League and NBA preseason. The quiet product of Minnesota is playing again in Summer League with the opener Friday in Vegas against the Warriors.

Keels and Hunt are also on New York’s Summer League roster.

Although the free agency moratorium is over, the Knicks have yet to announce their signings of Jalen Brunson or Isaiah Hartenstein. According to reports, Brunson’s pre-scheduled vacation and camp appearance is delaying his official signing on the four-year, $105 million deal.

There are also rumblings around the league about the Knicks’ tampering with Brunson (the agreement was widely reported before free agency began) and a possible penalty if the NBA investigates.