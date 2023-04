Jeremy Renner Walks First Red Carpet Since Snow Plow Accident

On Tuesday night, Jeremy Renner walked his first red carpet since his near-fatal snow plow accident.

The “Avengers” actor was on hand at the premiere of “Rennervations,” his new Disney+ reality series about renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world. The event was held at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Using a cane, Renner arrived on the carpet at around 6 p.m., appearing alongside his family for photographs. After walking for a bit, the actor then took to a motorized scooter to assist him through press interviews.

Renner suffered life-threatening injuries when he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat on New Year’s Day after trying to jump back into the vehicle to prevent it from hitting his nephew.

“Rennervations” executive producer Romilda de Luca shared that she visited the hospital to see Renner after the accident. The producer shared that Renner told her not to postpone the premiere date of the series.

“When I saw him, it was the hardest thing,” De Luca told Variety at the premiere. “I knew right there he was going to be okay.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger also made an appearance during the premiere to support Renner. The pair of them chatted for a few minutes before posing for photographs on the blue carpet.

Bob Iger and Jeremy Renner at the premiere of “Rennervations”

“I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there,” Renner said earlier this month during his first post-accident interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News. “You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it. It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car… But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it.”

Renner’s neighbors called 911 before trying to keep the actor alive as they waited 21 minutes for paramedics to trek through snowy conditions. Sawyer said during her ABC News special that Renner had told her he would like to be able to walk for his first red carpet following the accident and his recovery.

Just last Friday, Renner posted a photo of him and his family on Instagram visiting Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, Calif. The photo shows Renner leaning against a pole while using a cane. A motorized scooter is seen off to the side.

Renner also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday. He received a standing ovation when he walked onto the stage with the help of a cane. He even did a little dance before sitting down with Kimmel.

