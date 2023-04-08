Jeremy Renner Uses Motorized Scooter to Join Family at Six Flags as Snow Plow Recovery Continues

Following his traumatic snowplow accident, actor Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery. In January, Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a 14,330-pound snow plow ran him over as he attempted to reach his nephew Alex in the snow.

Renner’s recovery has been progressing well, with the actor sharing a photograph through Instagram of his family the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, Calif. The photo includes Renner leaning against a pole with assistance from a cane, as well as a motorized scooter off to the side.

Renner captioned the photo with, “Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!”

Renner also shared an image of himself seated on the motorized scooter through his Instagram story, captioning it with “Leading the way best I can.”

Since the accident, Renner sat down with Diane Sawyer for the ABC News special, “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph,” to detail the accident and his recent recovery. Throughout the interview the actor revealed how he was physically and mentally impacted by injuries. Renner was immediately sent into surgery after the accident, under the belief that he wouldn’t survive. The traumatized actor prepared a goodbye letter for his family.

Following the actor’s first televised appearance since the accident, Renner is set to make a public appearance on April 11, attending the premiere of his new reality series “Rennervations.” The Disney+ series will premiere on April 12.

