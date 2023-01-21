Jeremy Renner Upbeat On Recovery As He Shares New Details On His Condition – The Hamden Journal

The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner has shared new news about his snowplow accident on Instagram, including the shocking revelation that he broke 32 bones in the incident.

Despite that heavy detail, Renner remains upbeat, sharing his gratitude for the support he’s received since the accident and vowing to press on with his rehabilitation.

Renner’s is now home after the Jan. 1 accident, which saw him run over by a snow plow while trying to free a family member’s car from an accumulation. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day.

Despite the near-fatal accident, Renner, age 52, shared a positive post on Instagram Saturday morning of himself in a bed receiving physical therapy.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️.”

He then said that he wanted “to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner concluded. “Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.