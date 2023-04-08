Jeremy Renner Tours Six Flags Magic Mountain On Motorized Scooter – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Renner has taken another move forward in his recovery from a devastating accident.

Thanks to the help of an electric wheelchair, Renner enjoyed a day out with his family at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

Renner posted the moment on Instagram, as he’s done throughout his recovery journey.

“Leading the way best I can,” he wrote across an Instagram story. “Spring break 2023!!!”

In another shot, he noted, “Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!”

One encouraging sign in the photo was that Renner was standing with the assistance of a cane and wearing a compression sock.

The shots were shared the day after a well-received interview with Diane Sawyer by Renner, in which he spoke out about his January 1 snowplow accident, which resulted in more than 30 broken bones.

He recounted the harrowing experience in detail, noting he wrote “last words” to his family.

But all that was momentarily forgotten in the joy of visiting an amusement park.