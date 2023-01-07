Jeremy Renner Thanks Medical Staff As His Recovery From Injury Progresses – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE: Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday today in a spot he didn’t envision. But late Friday, he updated fans with a quick image via Instagram Stories.

Surrounded by medical staff, he wrote, “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey” and included four “hands-in-prayer” emojis.

Renner was shown wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by 11 people wearing scrubs.

EARLIER: Jeremy Renner has posted a new video on social media showing the bruised, battered and swollen actor getting a shampoo and enjoying an “amazing spa day” in his hospital room with his sister and mother.

See the video below.

Today’s tweet marks Renner’s first video message since the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The actor posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday.

The hospital room video is captioned, “A not no great ICU DAY turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much.” In the video, Renner can be heard commenting that the spa day brought his first shower in a week. “Gross,” he adds.