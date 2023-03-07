Jeremy Renner spotted out in LA for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has been spotted out in LA for the first time since his snowplough accident.

The Jason Bourne and Avengers actor was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Day after being run over by snowplough outside his home in Nevada.

The 52-year-old had suffered blunt chest trauma from the accident as well as breaking over 30 bones in his body.

Renner had been crushed after he’d attempted to re-enter the snowplough after worrying it was headed for his nephew, while the actor was helping to clear snow.

Renner who has been documenting his long recovery from the accident across his social media accounts had not been seen in public until Monday (6 March) since the near-fatal accident.

According to Mail Online, Renner was seen in a car in LA, before going into an office building.

The actor was wearing a t-shirt and glasses, and stayed in the office building for around 30 minutes, the publication reported.

Last week, the actor posted a video of him working out following sustaining his injuries.

In an Instagram story in February, Renner shared a video of himself on an exercise bike using a handheld pole to help push his left leg.

“Whatever it takes,” the actor wrote in a caption over the video.

He then posted a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo alongside the caption, “Mental Recovery Too”.