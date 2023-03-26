Jeremy Renner Shares Video Walking As He Continues Recovery From Snowplow Accident – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Renner continues to make progress in his recovery efforts following the snowplow accident in January. The Hawkeye star took to Instagram to share a video where he literally took strides atop a treadmill.

“It’s like having a cane,” he is heard saying in the clip shared on his Instagram Stories.

Another person in the video is heard explaining that Renner is doing all of “the walking motion” by himself on the anti-gravity treadmill. The Rennervations host added that he was only feeling “40% of my weight” on the machine that helps build his strength following the accident he had.

Renner captioned the video, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

The actor also shared the clip on Twitter where he tweeted, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.”

Renner was plowing snow when he suffered an accident earlier this year and was airlifted to the hospital after receiving “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” First reports had Renner in “critical condition” but after surgery, he reappeared on social media thanking everyone for their thoughts during this difficult process.

“Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistonBully, and not seeing him again until the PistonBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway,” authorities said, giving an account of the accident Renner was involved in.

Renner broke over 30 bones in the accident with the actor saying on social media, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”