Jeremy Renner Shares Hilariously Brutal Message From Paul Rudd After Accident

Jeremy Renner could count on his “Avengers” co-star Paul Rudd for some laughs as he was recovering from his near-death snowplow accident.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday, Renner said Rudd visited him in hospital a couple of times, and was always “making my day” because “he’s one of the funniest guys around.”

Case in point: Renner shared a video that Rudd sent him. It was made to resemble a message from the Cameo app, which allows people to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities.

“He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo,” Renner recalled.

“Hey Jerry,” Rudd begins the clip. “I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart and hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are ― apparently you’re a pretty tough guy. Maybe I’ll get to meet you someday.”

Renner was severely injured on Jan. 1 while plowing snow near his property in Reno, Nevada. He was run over by the machine, which weighs more than 14,000 pounds. He broke more than 30 bones and punctured a lung.

