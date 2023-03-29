Jeremy Renner Sets First Interview Since Accident With Diane Sawyer – The Hamden Journal

Actor Jeremy Renner will sit down with Diane Sawyer for an hour-long special in his first televised interview since he was severely injured in a New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The ABC News interview special is titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph and will air April 6.

In the highly emotional two-minute teaser for the interview, Renner can be seen sitting with Sawyer as they discuss the severity of the injuries he suffered after the accident, which included eight ribs broken in 14 places as well as a collapsed lung and a pierced liver.

“I chose to survive,” Renner tells Sawyer near the end of the clip. “You’re not going to kill me. No way.”

The clip also shows early footage of Renner in the hospital with his family following the accident as well as the actor walking months after the accident with supportive aid.

The accident took place while Renner was plowing snow in the driveway of his Lake Tahoe home. He had been trying to stop the snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his nephew when he was pulled under and crushed. The Hawkeye actor was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

First reports had Renner in “critical condition,” but after surgery, he reappeared on social media, thanking supporters for their comments during the process. Renner has since kept fans updated on his recovery on social media.

Renner’s interview with Sawyer will air just a few days before the actor makes his first public appearance since the accident at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations on April 11. As The Hamden Journal reported this week, Renner will attend the screening in addition to a live Q&A portion.