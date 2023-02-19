Jeremy Renner Posts “Shocking” Instagram Story About His Recovery Efforts From Snowplow Accident – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Renner continues his battle to recover from massive injuries sustained when he was trapped by a 14,000- pound snowplow.

The actor posted a video on Saturday of his leg receiving electro-therapy treatment, part of the regiment attempting to heal more than 30 broken bones sustained in the January accident.

“Electric, stimulation, workout out and muscle strength,” the text read over the video of him using a device that may be used to treat various muscle issues and pain.

“Lady Madonna” by The Beatles was playing in the background of Renner’s video. The moment was the latest bit of news Renner has shared in his recovery

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member stuck in the snow. Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Renner also continues touting his fans on several upcoming projects that he worked on before the near-fatal snowplow accident, including Disney Plus’ “Rennervations,” and Paramount Plus’ “Mayor of Kingstown.”