Jeremy Renner Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Snowplow Accident; Says Show “Moves The Needle A Lot” In His Life – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Renner made his first red carpet appearance since the snowplow accident for the premiere of Rennervations.

The Disney+ series follows the actor giving back to communities around the world as he reimagines unique purpose-built vehicles to meet the community’s specific needs.

Talking to The Hamden Journal on the red carpet, the Hawkeye star said that working on the show with co-stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastián Yatra “was a wonderful thing to share” and hopes there’s a second season.

“Working on this show is not work, it’s always a lot of fun, good laughter and really good causes. It really actually moves the needle a lot for people and it certainly moves the needle a lot for me in my life,” he added.

The actor said that working on Rennervations “means the world” to him as he works to give opportunities to kids so they can be inspired.

“It’s a wonderful blessing to be united in beliefs and thoughts and actionability with others,” he told us. “To do things with kids [and] give them the opportunities. I’ve always been a big mouthpiece for kids and they deserve the opportunities. I think it alleviates the issues that kids get in trouble with later in life. Kids need to be inspired [and] need the opportunities to be inspired. They don’t always have the environment to have that and it frustrates the hell out of me. Kids are the best dreamers on the planet.”

Renner has made great progress following the near-death accident he suffered in January. As he walked into the venue for the premiere, fans cheered on the actor showing their love and support.