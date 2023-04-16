Jeremy Renner Goes Back To The Hospital To Visit Medical Staff Who “Saved My Life” – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Renner returned to the hospital that cared for him following the snowplow accident that put his life in danger.

The Hawkeye actor shared on Instagram Stories a series of photos with the medical staff at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

“I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life,” he captioned the picture where he posed alongside the medical workers ending the message with praying hands and heart emojis.

Jeremy Renner @Instagram Stories

Renner’s visit to the hospital came after he returned to the red carpet for the premiere of his Disney+ show Rennervations. The actor also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier in the week walking with a cane on the set of the late-night show.

Back in January of this year, Renner suffered an accident after a snowplow ran him over as he was trying to save his nephew from getting run over himself. He was airlifted to a hospital due to the “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” The incident caused Renner to break over 30 bones, which required major rehabilitation.

Renner has kept his social media followers on his recovery efforts by sharing his process and inspiring people to never give up.

In a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner said that the accident was so bad he was preparing his last words to his family.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone, last words to my family,” Renner told Sawyer. “Don’t let me live on tubes or on machines and if my existence going to be on drugs or painkillers, just let me go now.”